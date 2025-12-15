India recorded ultra-low retail inflation of 0.25% in October and 0.71% in November. A sharp drop in food prices was a major reason behind the disinflation seen in recent months. The recent cuts in goods and services tax (GST) rates also played their part, primarily in October, the first full month with the revised rates.
GST cuts clearly reduced inflation, but did they actually stoke demand?
SummarySome early indicators, particularly passenger vehicle sales, suggest an increase in demand. But the signals are not as clear for other goods and services owing to a lack of robust data.
