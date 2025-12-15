GST cuts clearly reduced inflation, but did they actually stoke demand?

While there is no doubt that GST rate cuts have already eased prices, they came at a time when inflation was already falling. Sharp rises in gold and silver prices in recent months have pushed inflation up significantly, distorting the wider disinflationary trend. Once gold and silver are removed from core inflation, the figure has been below the RBI's medium-term goal of 4% since after November 2023, signalling a weak demand impulse in the economy. Inflation has been sliding since hitting a recent peak of 3.55% in June 2025, and has been pulled down further by the GST cuts. Core inflation, excluding gold and silver, is currently around 2.6%, Mint's calculations show.