Do tax cuts boost growth? What history tells us about fiscal stimulus—in charts
Tax cuts, like interest rate cuts, are a tool to stimulate economic growth, but their effectiveness is mixed and depends on various factors. Mint looks back at major tax cuts and fiscal stimulus, and whether they were able to achieve their intended goals.
Tax cuts are to fiscal policy what rate cuts are to monetary policy—both are tools to stimulate economic growth. This has been a bumper year for tax cuts: in February the Union Budget raised the exemption limit for income tax, and in August GST rates were cut across a swathe of goods and services. The former was pitched as a reward for the hardworking middle class and the latter as a structural reform, but both measures were aimed at stimulating growth through increased consumption.