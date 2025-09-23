Do tax cuts boost growth? What history tells us about fiscal stimulus—in charts

2025: GST cut

A successful transmission of GST cuts to growth will depend on a few factors. One, prices have to fall significantly for demand to pick up, but the extent to which rate cuts will be passed on to consumers is yet to be seen. Two, given the recent rise in household indebtedness, it is likely that debt reduction will take priority over consumption spending, thus reducing the effectiveness of a GST cut. Three, a demand boost, if any, may just offset the expected decline in exports, so it may end up stabilizing growth rather than boosting it.