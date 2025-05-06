Promises and pitfalls: The fast growth scenario

And what can get in the way?

Tension has risen between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. As India weighs its options to retaliate, a sustained and full-fledged response could scare away investors and hurt economic growth. Also, it is not clear how US President Donald Trump will act when the tariff pause ends. The US economy has shrunk by 0.3% in the first quarter. The International Monetary Fund has not predicted a recession in the US, but the threat of one is real. India cannot escape a slowing US and global economy.