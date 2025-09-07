GST hikes to key sectors in focus: LGT Wealth's Chakri Lokapriya explains India's tax rationalisation move

Starting September 2025, India is going to a 2-tier tax system—just 5% and 18%. Simple. Clean. Smart. The old system? Too many slabs. Now? It is two rates % and 18%. It’s efficient. It’s pro-growth. It’s pro-people.

This change aims to boost consumption, especially for mass-market and rural goods, while rationalising taxes on luxury and discretionary items. Essentials become more affordable, while premium products and “luxury goods” will be charged at 40%.

Also Read | GST reform: Rate cuts to make these Hyundai and Tata cars cheaper

Balanced Fiscal Impact Despite the significant rate cuts, the estimated revenue loss of ₹640 billion (0.18% of GDP) in FY26 is expected to be fully offset through higher excise collections, increased RBI dividends, and tighter capital/revenue expenditure. The fiscal deficit is projected to stay near 4.4% of GDP, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

If no adjustments are made to capital expenditure, the deficit could widen by about 20 basis points. A 5% reduction in capex would limit the impact to just 5 basis points. In the most aggressive case—where the full loss is absorbed without cuts—the deficit may rise by up to 40 basis points ( ₹75,000 crore). Even in this scenario, the government retains multiple levers to maintain macro stability.

On the inflation front, GST 2.0 is expected to be mildly disinflationary. The CPI could decline by ~30 basis points, led by lower prices on staples and durables, though partially offset by higher taxes on coal and luxury goods.

Clear Sector Winners The reform unlocks significant gains across key sectors. FMCG staples like soaps, biscuits, and dairy benefit from lower rates, supporting volume growth. Consumer durables — TVs, ACs, washing machines — see GST reduced from 28% to 18%, boosting affordability. The auto sector also gains, with small cars, two-wheelers, tractors, and commercial vehicles now taxed at 18%.

In rural India, fertilisers and agri-inputs drop to 5%, improving farm economics. Healthcare gets a major boost as life-saving drugs and health/life insurance become tax-free.

Renewable energy sees a fillip with 5% GST on solar, wind, and fuel-cell vehicles. Education stays protected, with books and materials exempt. Meanwhile, mass-market textiles and footwear remain at 5%, supporting affordable consumption.

Targeted Tax Increases Certain sectors will see higher taxes. Coal moves from 5% to 18%, raising input costs for power. Premium apparel and footwear now attract 18% GST. Luxury vehicles and SUVs are taxed at 40%, ensuring the wealthy contribute more.

To curb non-essential consumption, aerated drinks, tobacco substitutes, and online gaming are also moved to the 40% slab. These hikes align with health and social objectives while funding fiscal stability.

GST 2.0 is pro-people, pro-growth, and pro-future. It simplifies taxes, boosts demand, protects the budget, and strengthens the economy.

The author, Chakri Lokapriya is Chief Investment Officer, Equities of LGT Wealth.