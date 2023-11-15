GST: India considering revoking arrests for evasions below ₹3 crore
The proposal aims to elevate the threshold to ₹3 crore from the existing ₹2 crore, as part of an initiative to decriminalise certain aspects of tax evasion, reducing undue pressure on businesses and fostering a more favourable environment for conducting operations
India is contemplating a significant hike in the threshold for arrests and criminal prosecutions in cases of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion, as per a report by The Economic Times. The proposal aims to elevate the threshold to ₹3 crore from the existing ₹2 crore, as part of an initiative to decriminalise certain aspects of tax evasion, reducing undue pressure on businesses and fostering a more favourable environment for conducting operations, it added.