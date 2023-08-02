GST law on online gaming from 1 October; review after 6 months4 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:57 PM IST
The central government is expected to move amendments to CGST Act in the current session of Parliament
NEW DELHI : The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in a divided decision, decided to amend central and state laws from 1 October to ensure that 28% GST is paid on the full value of amounts deposited by players for betting on online games, casinos, and horse races. However, redeployed winnings will be excluded from the indirect taxation.
