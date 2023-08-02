GST law on online gaming from 1 October; review after 6 months

On the government’s legal position, Malhotra said: “The amendments (to the GST law) are prospective, not retrospective. This amendment is more of clarification because betting has always been included as actionable claims, and our belief is that even betting going on in online gaming, casinos, and horse racing are also in the nature of betting and so they are taxable at 28%. This has been our stand, but the high court of Karnataka, as you are aware, has not upheld that stand. We have already filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) on Tuesday. We are in appeal, and whatever is decided by the Supreme Court will prevail for the period till we have amended the law and issued the notifications."