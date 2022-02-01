NEW DELHI : A day ahead of the Union Budget, the Centre may have got a spending buffer, with goods and services tax (GST) collections touching the ₹1.38 trillion in January, the second highest on record, official data showed on Monday.

The GST collection exceeded the ₹1.3 trillion mark for the fourth time in the current fiscal, indicating a sustained pick-up in economic activity before the third Covid-19 wave seen in January. The GST collections for January pertains to transactions done in December. The collections in January are 15% higher than the GST revenue in the same month last year and 25% higher than in January 2020.

The GST mop-up in December stood at ₹1.29 trillion and the highest collections have so far been in April 2021 at ₹1.39 trillion, according to the data released by the finance ministry.

“Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalization measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the coming months as well," the ministry of finance said in a release.

Sustained robust revenues provide a cushion to the government to ramp up spending to ensure economic revival. The Economic Survey projected the economy to grow between 8 and 8.5% in 2022-23 from 9.2% forecast for the current fiscal. The September data complements the daily e-way bill generation in December, which was 14% higher the previous month’s at ₹6.7 crore, compared to ₹5.8 crore in November. E-way bill generation indicates supply in the economy.

