What the weakness in e-way bills foretells

E-way bill generation has been on a steady rise with the resurgence of economic activity and got amplified in October largely owing to the high demand during Diwali and other festivals, said Saket Patawari, executive director, indirect tax at Nexdigm, a tax consultant. “However, the slight decline in e-way bills reflects the moderation after the festive season, and with a higher number of holidays towards the year-end, the same could continue in December as well," Patawari said.