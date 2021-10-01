NEW DELHI: Central and state governments collected Rs1.17 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts in September, a 23% year-on-year jump.

Tax receipts have shown continued improvement since June, when receipts had fallen below the Rs1 trillion mark due to regional mobility curbs imposed in the wake of the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as per data from the finance ministry.

After settling inter-state transactions, the Centre collected Rs49,390 crore while states mopped up Rs50,907 crore. Large state economies such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported double digit year-on-year growth in GST collections.

In September, revenue from import of goods was 30% higher and revenue from domestic transactions, including import of services, was 20% higher year-on-year, the ministry said. In September last year, GST collections had seen a 4% jump from the year ago period.

Average monthly gross GST receipts for the September quarter of this fiscal of Rs1.15 trillion is a 5% improvement over the average monthly collection of Rs1.10 trillion seen in the June quarter.

“This clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue and the second half of the year will post higher revenues," the ministry said in the statement.

The central government also released GST compensation of Rs22,000 crore to states to meet their GST revenue gap. Earlier, the Centre had transferred Rs75,000 crore to states towards GST compensation, financed by debt.

Official data on Thursday showed that output from six infrastructure industries, accounting for two-fifth of the country’s industrial output, expanded 11.6% annually in August. GST collected in September is for transactions that took place in August.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.