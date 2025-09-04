New GST rates on cars: Check complete list! From Maruti Alto to Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar and more

Automobile industry stakeholders on Thursday welcomed the GST Council’s decision to reduce tax rates on various categories of vehicles, calling it a timely move that will boost the Indian auto sector and provide relief to first-time buyers and middle-income families.

The GST Council on Wednesday approved limiting slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from 22 September, the first day of Navaratri.

GST new rates: Under 18% slab The GST rate on all small cars has been reduced from 28% to 18%. Small cars refer to petrol, LPG, or CNG cars with an engine capacity up to 1200 cc and length up to 4000 mm and diesel cars with an engine capacity up to 1500 cc and length up to 4000 mm.

Popular models in this category include Maruti Alto, Maruti Fronx, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3OO, Kia Sonet, Baleno, and Skoda Kushaq, all generally under four meters in length and qualifying for the reduced 18% GST rate.

GST new rates: Under 40% slab The GST rate on all mid-size and large cars, i.e., vehicles exceeding 1500 cc or length exceeding 4000 mm, is 40%. Additionally, motor vehicles classified as Utility Vehicles, by whatever name called including Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV), Multi-purpose Vehicles (MPV) or Cross-Over Utility Vehicles (XUV), with an engine capacity exceeding 1500 cc, length exceeding 4000 mm, and ground clearance of 170 mm and above, will aattract a GST rate of 40% without any compensation cess.

Popular models in this category—such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, and Mahindra Thar—exceed 4m in length and are in the 40% GST slab.

The GST Council has approved a major overhaul of the tax structure, reducing rates on a wide range of items across sectors including daily essentials, agriculture, and healthcare. The reforms, aimed at boosting domestic spending and cushioning the economic blow of US tariffs, will make items like shampoo, butter, tractors, and health insurance cheaper. Here's a look at the rate reductions across major sectors. PTI GRAPHICS.(PTI09_04_2025_001010009B)

What is the GST rate on 3-wheelers? The GST rate on three-wheelers classified under HSN 8703 is 18%, down from 28%. Currently, mid-size and big cars attract 28% GST and compensation cess ranging from 17-22% with the overall tax incidence ranging from 45-50%.

What will be the new rate? The new GST rate on mid-size and big cars will be 40% with no compensation cess.

GST new rates: Here's what automobile industry players say Industry players said that the simplified tax structure and reduced rates for mass mobility represent a significant step toward enhancing affordability and stimulating demand. They also expressed hope that the government will soon announce appropriate mechanisms for the utilisation of compensation cess on unsold vehicles, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition under the new tax regime.

Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations (FADA) President C S Vigneshwar said the "bold and progressive reforms" simplify the tax structure, lower rates for mass mobility, and bring consensus across all states, PTI reported.

GST tax rates on common use items ranging from hair oil to corn flakes, TVs, and personal health and life insurance policies were slashed after the all-powerful GST Council approved a complete overhaul of the tangled goods and services tax regime. PTI GRAPHICS.(PTI09_04_2025_001010004B)

"This is a decisive step that will boost affordability, spur demand, and make India's mobility ecosystem stronger and more inclusive," he said, adding, “as the country heads into the peak festive season, glitch-free implementation will be the key to ensuring that the benefits seamlessly reach customers.”

Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra said the automobile industry welcomes the government's decision to reduce the GST on vehicles to 18% and 40%, especially in this festive season.

He said, “This timely move is set to bring renewed cheer to consumers and inject fresh momentum into the Indian automotive sector.”

He added, “Making vehicles more affordable, particularly in the entry-level segment, these announcements will significantly benefit first-time buyers and middle-income families, enabling broader access to personal mobility.”

What are the new GST slabs? GST stands for Goods and Services Tax. It is levied in India and is included in the selling price by the seller at the point of sale. The amount is then passed on to the government by the seller. Following the announcement on 3 September, the new tax slabs under GST are 0%, 5% and 18%. There is also a separate slab of 40% for 'sin' and luxury goods.

When do the new GST rates come into effect?

According to the GST Council, the new tax rates that were announced on 3 September will come into effect from 22 September, the first day of Navratri.