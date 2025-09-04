GST on lottery hiked to 40% despite Kerala opposing tax increase: Why does it matter? Here's what numbers say

Lottery, betting, casinos, gambling, horse racing and online money gaming will now attract 40 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) – down from 28 percent earlier – with the Input Tax Credit (ITC).

The announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came despite several leaders and union in Kerala opposing the hike in GST for lottery.

In late August, an all-party delegation from Kerala, including MPs and trade union leaders, had submitted a memorandum to Sitharaman, urging the Centre to forestall the move to increase the GST on lotteries to 40 from 28 per cent.

The delgation included CPM state committee member Jayarajan, Rajya Sabha MPs V Sivadasan (CPM), P Santosh Kumar (CPI), CITU leaders P R Jayaprakash and T B Subair, INTUC's Philip Joseph, V Balan of AITUC and J Jayakumar of KLTA (Kerala Lottery Thozhilali Association).

But why did Kerala leaders oppose GST hike on lotteries? As per Omanorama, the memorandum by the all-party delegation said that the increase would destroy Kerala lotteries. The delegation believed that abolishing high 28 per cent slab and imposing 40 per cent rate on lotteries is “unjust.”

Loss of livelihood: The memorandum reportedly mentioned that lottery workers come from the most disadvantaged sections of society. "Over two lakh handicapped, aged and sick earn their livelihood from lottery sales," it said.

Also Read | Gold price falls over 1% on increased risk appetite post GST reforms

Impact on ticket sales: When the GST was first introduced, the tax on lottery tickets was 12%. In 2020, it was raised to 28%. Following this, ticket prices increased from ₹30 to ₹40 and later to ₹50, affecting ticket sales, Kerala Kaumudi reported.

Fear of a similar impact looms as the government hiked GST rates on lotteries to 40% on September 3.

Not a luxury item: They argued that lottery is not a luxury item. "So it is unjust to place lottery in that [40%] higher slab. Instead, it should be placed in the 18 per cent slab," the memorandum said.

Welfare schemes hit: The memorandum further highlighted that a fall in lottery revenues could hit various social welfare schemes of the Lottery Workers' Welfare Fund Board -- like pension, bonus, treatment expenses, assistance to bereaved homes, pregnancy assistance and even the distribution of three-wheelers for the handicapped.

Karunya Arogya Suraksha Project to be impacted: The delegation said that the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) is being run using lottery revenues. "The scheme that benefits over 42 lakh families provides free treatment to over 6 lakh people," the memorandum said.

Kerala lottery system: What do numbers say Kerala is said to be the biggest player in India’s lottery market. According to AngelOne report, it accounts for nearly 97% of the country’s total lottery revenue.

Two types of GST rates are imposed on Kerala lotteries: The first is 12% GST (earlier), which applies to lottery games run by the state government and sold within the state only.

Second, a higher GST rate of 28% (earlier) is imposed on lotteries that authorised by state government, sold within the state, and outside the state also – typically those run by private entities.

A report by keralakaumudi.com claimed that the state generates lottery sales worth around ₹14,000 crore annually. Of this, approximately ₹3,000 crore is paid as tax and about ₹450 crore remains as profit.

The proceeds are then used to fund medical and educational assistance, maternity support, help for persons with disabilities, and other welfare schemes.

If the GST rate is raised to 40%, this could severely affect the state’s finances.