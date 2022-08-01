GST on paneer, rice, curd expected to boost revenue: MoS Finance

In reply to another question, Chaudhary said the government, on the recommendations of the GST Council, has taken several measures for reforms in GST, including structural changes like calibration of rates for correcting inverted duty structure and pruning of exemptions. These also include measures for improving tax compliance such as mandating e-way bill, input tax credit (ITC) matching, mandating e-invoice, deployment of artificial intelligence and machine-based analytics, Aadhaar authentication for registration, calibrated action on non-filers, targeted assessment based action on risky taxpayers, and integration of e-way bill with FASTag, he said.