GST on petrol, diesel, alcohol: Are fuel, liquor getting cheaper from today? Here's what you should know

New GST Rates Today: India's indirect tax system is getting overhauled from Monday, September 22, with GST (Goods and Service Tax) on at least 375 getting slashed in an effort to boost the economy amid tariff uncertainties.

In a festive cheer to consumers across India, the 56th GST Council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services. Starting today, there will be just two GST slabs — 5% and 18% — from the earlier four GST slabs.

About 99 per cent of goods under the 12% GST slab have moved to 5%. The rejig also means that 90 per cent items under 28% tax slab are coming down to 18% bracket.

The government has also announced a separate 40% GST slab for items such as tobacco, cigarettes, luxury cars and a few more.

Sitharaman had said that the GST reforms will infuse ₹2 lakh crore into the economy, leaving people with more cash in hand that otherwise would have gone as taxes.

While at least 375 items will see their rates reduced, some people may wonder what happens to petrol, diesel and alcohol prices with the latest GST reforms.

GST Reforms: Will petrol, diesel prices get cheaper? Petrol and diesel currently do not fall under the ambit of GST. Therefore, there will be no impact of GST rate reforms on petrol and diesel.

In India, petrol price without tax or the actual petrol price is relatively lower than its retail price. This is because petrol and diesel are taxed by the central and state governments both. Therefore, petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, depending on how much tax the state government charges on fuel prices. The retail price is a reflection of those added amounts, plus the commission to the dealer and freight costs among other things.

The different types of tax on petrol and diesel include Central's excise duty and the value added tax (VAT) by states. While the excise duty is constant for all states, the VAT changes from state to state, making petrol prices higher in some and lower in others.

While the Centre has mulled including petrol and diesel under the GST ambit, states have pushed back, having already lost the autonomy to charge taxes on items that do fall under the ambit of GST. The Centre and the States have also justified their decision to not charge GST on petrol and diesel by saying that these taxes help fund a lot of social programmes.

GST Rate Cut: Are alcohol prices getting cheaper? Like petrol and diesel, alcohol prices will also not be affected by the GST reforms that kick in from today.

The power to tax alcoholic beverages is kept with states, which charge VAT on these drinks.

States earn a large portion of their revenues through alcohol, which is why it is not kept under the ambit of GST. If the state governments decide to reduce the VAT at any point of time, the alcohol prices get reduced.

Similar to petrol and diesel, the tax component of alcohol includes excise duty and VAT. Both these duties are charged by the state.

According to latest data compiled by International Spirits & Wine Association of India cited by The Times of India in May 2025, Goa charges the lowest excise duty at 55%, while Karnataka charges the highest at 80%. States have been reluctant to give up the power to charge VAT on alcohol, resulting in different retail prices in different states.