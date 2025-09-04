The long-awaited overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is finally here. By lowering tax rates on mass-consumption items, GST 2.0 is expected to give a boost to domestic demand. But it also comes at the cost of revenue loss, at a time when the government’s tax collections are already under strain.
Mint examines whether the anticipated buoyancy in demand can offset the dip in tax receipts or if the government will be forced to rein in spending to meet its fiscal deficit target.
1. How significant is the GST reform?
Quite significant. Most of the shortcomings of GST 1.0 have been addressed. The number of rate slabs has been cut from four to two (5% and 18%), with a 40% levy reserved for sin goods. Crucially, items of mass consumption are now taxed at lower rates, easing the burden on households and setting the stage for stronger domestic demand.
The GST Council also pushed through structural reforms to improve ease of doing business—simplifying registration, resolving classification disputes, and removing the inverted duty structure.
Meanwhile, the compensation cess will be scrapped once the loans raised to bridge states’ GST revenue shortfall in the first five years are repaid. The new rates kick in on 22 September, just in time for the festival season.
2. What will be the revenue loss due to GST rate rationalisation?
The government estimates an annual revenue shortfall of ₹48,000 crore, based on 2023–24 consumption patterns.
3. Is this a significant amount?
Not particularly. Officials say it can be managed by trimming wasteful expenditure. They also argue that stronger consumption and improved compliance under GST 2.0 should help offset much of the loss over the medium term.
4. But is the government's overall revenue mobilisation a worry?
Yes. Both direct and indirect tax collections have been weaker than budgeted in the first four months of this fiscal year. Direct tax receipts are down 4% compared with the 12% growth assumed in the budget, weighed down by a sluggish business environment and lower income tax rates. Indirect taxes are also lagging budget estimates, reflecting softer nominal GDP growth.
Economists say that for revenues to meet projections, tax buoyancy would need to be nearly double the government’s assumptions—a tall order.
5. What is it doing to fix this?
The GST rate cuts are part of a broader push to revive growth. Alongside earlier income tax reductions, the move is designed to stimulate consumption, revive private investment as capacity use rises, and in turn accelerate GDP growth. Stronger growth should eventually feed into higher revenues, helping keep the fiscal deficit in check.
Still, there will be a lag before demand picks up. By aligning the GST cuts with the festive season, the government hopes to soften that gap.
6. Will the government then miss the fiscal deficit target this year?
The Narendra Modi government has had a strong record on fiscal consolidation, and it is unlikely to compromise that reputation.
For FY26, it has set a stiff fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP. Economists say that even if revenues fall short, the Centre is likely to pare back budgeted capital outlays or trim non-essential spending to stay on track. Higher dividends from the Reserve Bank of India and public sector enterprises will also provide support, along with expected disinvestment proceeds from IDBI Bank and Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd (LIC).