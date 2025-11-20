After October GST cloud, await the November shine
A historic tax reform in September crashed the growth in GST revenue receipts in October. But that would be just a blip - The finance expects growth to be back on track, soon.
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue is poised for a strong recovery in November, limiting the impact of the September rate cuts on state and central revenues, according to internal government assessments. The Centre expects the revenue buoyancy to sustain, thanks to the robust demand in the economy and a growing tax base.