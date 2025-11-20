After October GST cloud, await the November shine

The GST collection trends post the 22 September rate rationalization clearly demonstrate that the economy has absorbed the rate cuts without any material disruption to revenue flows, said Rajat Mohan, senior partner at chartered accountancy firm AMRG and Associates. “In fact, the collections continue to remain buoyant, underscoring the depth of domestic demand and the growing efficiency of the GST framework," said Mohan. The finance ministry review had underlined the strong growth outlook for FY26, supported by domestic demand, favourable monsoon conditions, lower inflation, monetary easing, and the positive effects of GST reforms.