GST Rate Cut LIVE Updates: GST on 375 items to get slashed from today; cars, milk, food, electronics to get cheaper

GST Rate Cut LIVE Updates: The Goods and Service Tax (GST) on at least 375 items are getting slashed from today, September 22, making them cheaper and more affordable in a boost to India's middle class as well as 1.4 billion people of the nation.

The move was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month after the meeting of the GST Council. The new rates, that come into effect on Sept. 22, will tax most items at either 5% or 18% rate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the GST rate cuts, calling it a festive bonanza as Navratri begins on the same day.

GST Rate Cut: What's getting cheaper?

India overhauled the complex GST regime by cutting taxes on most items of everyday use, premiums on insurance policies and vehicles.

Companies operating in the space of FMCG products have issued revised price lists with new MRPs on their products, including soaps, shampoo, baby diapers, toothpaste, razors, and after-shave lotions.

Food products like namkeen and bhujia to sweets, coffee, tea, butter, ghee, ice-cream, chocolates, etc are also getting cheaper.

Cars and bikes including from companies like Maruti Suzuki will get more affordable in a festive boost to Indians.

Products such as soaps, shampoos, bicycles, and packaged foods will now attract a 5 per cent GST rate, down from the earlier 12 or 18 per cent. Household appliances, including air-conditioners, televisions above 32 inches, and dishwashers, will see rates reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.