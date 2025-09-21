GST rate cut rollout: Will price benefits reach consumers fully?
The GST rate cut benefits, if fully passed on to consumers, will be felt differently across consumer groups depending on their consumption patterns. Economists estimate the revamp could shave as much as one percentage point from inflation over the next 12 months if benefits are fully passed.
On 3 September, the GST Council approved a major overhaul in the indirect tax regime, bringing rates down on the majority of the products. While Monday was set as the roll-out date for the new rates, several companies have already announced price cuts to pass on the benefits to consumers. At the same time, in many segments, the pass-through of benefits has been slow, missing, or partial.