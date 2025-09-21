GST rate cut rollout: Will price benefits reach consumers fully?

To ensure a smooth transition to new rates, the government, in a notification issued on Thursday, issued provisions that allow “voluntary" use of revised price stickers on goods, along with waiving the requirement for manufacturers and importers to publish revised prices in two newspapers.

The government has clarified that any packaging or wrapper printed with the old maximum retail price (MRP) that was produced before the GST rate revision can continue to be used until 31 March 2026, or until existing stock is exhausted, whichever comes earlier. Companies, however, will be required to ensure that the correct revised MRP is communicated and displayed through stickers, stamping, or online printing at any place on the package, Mint reported on Thursday.