GST rate cut today — From daily items getting cheaper to higher tax on sin goods, here's 10 key highlights

GST reforms: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the country yesterday, asserted that the goods and services tax (GST) reforms coming into effect today, on September 22, will “accelerate India's growth story”.
Highlighting it as a big stop towards “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, Modi encouraged support for swadeshi goods, adding that it will strengthen India's economy similar to the way it powered the freedom movement.
“A 'GST bachat utsav (savings festival)' will begin tomorrow. You will be able to buy things you like more easily. The poor, middle class, neo middle class, youths, farmers, women, traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this,” he said.
Soft drinks such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, as well as other non-alcoholic beverages, will see price hikes as the GST Council approved to raise the tax rate on carbonated drinks from 28 per cent to 40 per cent, PTI reported.
Other non-alcoholic beverages will see a price increase because the GST on these items has been raised from 18 per cent to 40 per cent.
The Council also raised the rate on all goods, including aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured to 40 per cent from 28 per cent.
A 40 per cent GST rate will be imposed on all petrol and diesel vehicles exceeding 1,200 cc and 1,500 cc, respectively, as well as those longer than 4,000 mm. It includes motorcycles above 350 cc, yachts, aircraft for personal use, station wagons, racing cars, and smoking pipes.
Additionally, ‘sin’ goods such as bidis, cigarettes, pan masala, tobacco and tobacco products, will also be taxed at a 40 per cent GST rate.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.