GST rate cuts are here—but price adjustments lag at small retailers

Mint reported on Saturday that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that since 22 September, when GST reforms were rolled out, the government has been closely monitoring price trends of 54 daily-use items to ensure they are available at lower prices for consumers. “Not in one case, has the benefit of tax reduction not been passed on to consumers,” Sitharaman said.

India has around 73 million unincorporated enterprises, but only 15 million businesses are registered under GST, highlighting that a large section of the economy remains informal. The number of unincorporated enterprises engaged in trading is estimated to exceed the total number of GST-registered businesses in the country.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry on Thursday and to Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company, remained unanswered.

The Confederation of All India Traders (Cait), representing 90 million traders and small businesses across the country, said the trade body fully supports the objective of ensuring that the benefit of GST rate reductions announced by the government from 22 September is effectively passed on to consumers.

“Cait has already initiated an extensive awareness drive across the country to educate traders about the revised GST rates and the importance of adjusting retail prices accordingly,” it said.

Cait added that it has issued advisories to all its state and local trade associations urging traders to re-label or display revised prices wherever feasible.

A big chunk of traders are unorganized and small vendors may take time to align with the new pricing framework, the association said, adding it is working with the government and GST authorities to bring them into the formal fold.