GST rate cuts to spur ₹1 trillion consumption boost, offset tariff risks, say analysts

NEW DELHI: A cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, announced last week by the GST Council, could boost consumption demand by as much as ₹1 trillion in the second half of this financial year, ease inflationary pressures, and cushion Indian businesses against risks from US tariffs under Donald Trump, analysts said on Wednesday.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) in an analysis estimated net consumption gain at ₹70,000 crore to ₹1 trillion, equivalent to 0.2–0.3% of GDP, likely beginning September.

“The impact might even be higher since the savings to consumers in terms of cess might also be translated into consumption demand,” it noted, adding that the tax reform is expected to partly offset the hit from higher tariffs.

On 3 September, GST rates were largely consolidated into two slabs—5% and 18%. Goods from the old 12% and 28% slabs moved to lower rates, essential items were exempted, and a 40% rate remains for “sin” and luxury goods.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said it believes the GST cuts would be broadly credit positive for Indian companies, as it is expected to stimulate demand and reduce downside risks to growth as US tariffs threaten exports.

It also expects GST changes to result in lower prices across several categories, though some companies may seek to retain the benefit instead of passing it on to consumers.

“Car manufacturers are among those that have already announced price cuts. We believe this will help to lift demand across passenger and commercial vehicle segments in the second half of the financial year ending March 2026, after a subdued first half. Demand for two-wheelers could also be lifted by price cuts,” said the rating agency.

BoB said lower GST rates would directly benefit about 10% of the consumer price index basket, especially personal care and effects, putting downward pressure on core inflation in the next six months. Household goods, services, and education are also likely to see softer inflation, sectors where price pressures have been sticky in past cycles.

As a result, BoB now expects headline inflation to fall by 55-75 basis points, revising its forecast for FY26 down to 3.1% from 3.5%, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s projection. GDP growth, however, is pegged steady at 6.5%.

Fitch Ratings said the fiscal cost of GST reforms to be around 0.2% of GDP annually, but the potential boost to consumption and growth will depend on the extent to which companies pass on lower taxes to consumers.

The rating agency has revised up its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9% in FY26, from 6.5%.

The reform’s impact will be slightly negative on revenues, which could complicate further deficit reduction beyond FY26, Fitch said, adding that it anticipates the government to adjust spending to keep the budgeted fiscal deficit in FY26 to 4.4% of GDP.