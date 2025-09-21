GST rate cuts from tomorrow: 375 items get cheaper — from dairy to cars and electronics, here's what gets cheaper

GST rate cut: The goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation announced by the GST Council earlier this year will come into effect tomorrow, September 22, 2025.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Council approved revision of GST slabs from four (5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent); to two (5 per cent and 18 per cent), plus a special rate of 40 per cent on select items and sin goods.

‘Relief for middle-class’: Nirmala Sitharaman Termed as a “Diwali gift” to consumers, Sitharaman said the aim of the new reforms is to bring relief to the middle class

“In common man and middle class items, there is a complete reduction. This reform is not just about rationalising rates. It's also on structural reforms. It's also about ease of living, so that businesses can conduct their operations with the GST with great ease. We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess,” she said.

GST rate: What items get cheaper? As many as 375 items, including automobiles, electronics, equipment, kitchen staples and medicines, are set to get cheaper for you from tomorrow. Amid this, we take a look at what changes:

Food items that will see reduced prices include beverages containing milk, coffee, condensed milk, biscuits, butter, cereals, corn flakes, drinking water packed in 20-litre bottles, dry fruits, fruit pulp or fruit juice, ghee, ice cream, jam and fruit jellies, ketchup, namkeen, paneer, pastry, sausages and meat, and tender coconut water, among others.

Other daily items such as after-shave lotion, face cream, face powder, hair oil, shampoos, shaving cream, talcum powder, toothbrush, and toilet soap bars could see reduction in prices.

In electronics, the items that will see price cuts include, airconditioners (ACs), diswashers, televisions (TVs), and washing machines.

Cost of medicines will come down for the common man, GST for medical devices such as diagonistic kits and glucometers has been cut to 5 per cent, which could lead to price cuts as well. The government has already directed pharmacies to revise their MRP or sell medicines at a lower rate after taking into account GST cut benefits, according to a PTI report.

In the beauty and physical well-being services, GST has been slashed for barbers, fitness centres, health clubs, salons, and yoga, which could be passed to the end customers.

For homebuyers, GST on cement has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, which is likely to lead in lower home prices.

The biggest beneficiary has been the auto space, where effective tax including cess has been reduced from 35-50 per cent to flat 40 per cent.

Notably, after the GST rate cut announcement, several consumer brands announced reduction in the prices of their goods, including Amul, HUL, L'Oréal and Himalaya. Auto brands also rushed to announced the “Diwali” rate reductions from September 22, 2025.

Hindustan Unilever slashes prices Hindustan Unilever, the FMCG maker of popular brands such as Dove shampoo, Kissan Jam, Horlicks, Lux and Lifebuoy soaps is set to slash prices, according to an advertisement by the company.

It showed that 340-ml Dove shampoo bottle will now be sold at a retail price of ₹ 435, compared to the earlier ₹ 490.

435, compared to the earlier 490. A 75*4 gm pack of four Lifebuoy soaps will cost ₹ 60 which earlier sold at a price of ₹ 68.

60 which earlier sold at a price of 68. The price waiver on a 200-gm jar of Horlicks is of ₹ 20 which will now be sold at a retail price of ₹ 110 from ₹ 130.

20 which will now be sold at a retail price of 110 from 130. The price cut on 200 gm of Kissan Jam is of ₹ 10 which will now cast ₹ 80. As per government guidelines, manufacturers are required to revise maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold stock until December 31, 2025, deadline. This implies that HUL's fresh stock will have revised MRP or higher grammage packs will be dispatched to markets.

New price of Rail Neer: Bottled water is cheaper According to a circular issued by the Railway Board, the price of a 1-litre bottle of Rail Neer has been reduced from ₹15 to ₹14, while a 500 ml bottle will now be sold for ₹9 instead of an earlier price of ₹10. The new rates will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

“In order to directly pass on the benefit of the reduced GST to consumers, it has been decided to reduce the maximum selling price of Rail Neer from ₹15 to ₹14 for 1 liter and from ₹10 to ₹9 for half a liter,” the ministry posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The revised MRP will also apply to other shortlisted packaged drinking water bottles of various brands sold at railway premises and trains throughout the country. “Necessary action may be taken accordingly,” the circular noted.

These 11 popular hatchbacks to be significantly affordable Under the new regime, the hatchbacks will see a tax of 18 per cent, down from 28 per cent. Also, the compensation cess will not be there anymore, which means the total tax incidence on these cars will be significantly lower.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 prices have been cut by up to ₹ 107,600, depending on the variants. Starting from September 22, the small hatchback will be sold at a starting price of ₹ 369,900 (ex-showroom).

107,600, depending on the variants. Starting from September 22, the small hatchback will be sold at a starting price of 369,900 (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be available at a starting price of ₹ 349,900 (ex-showroom). The S-Presso has seen a price cut of up to ₹ 129,600, depending on the variant.

349,900 (ex-showroom). The S-Presso has seen a price cut of up to 129,600, depending on the variant. Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be available at a starting price of ₹ 469,900 lakh (ex-showroom) from September 22. Maruti Suzuki has announced a price cut of up to ₹ 94,100 for this model.

469,900 lakh (ex-showroom) from September 22. Maruti Suzuki has announced a price cut of up to 94,100 for this model. Maruti Suzuki WagonR will be available at a starting price of ₹ 498,900 (ex-showroom). The hatchback has received a price cut of up to ₹ 79,600.

498,900 (ex-showroom). The hatchback has received a price cut of up to 79,600. Maruti Suzuki Swift has seen a significant price cut of up to ₹ 84,600 and will be available at a starting price of ₹ 578,900 (ex-showroom).

84,600 and will be available at a starting price of 578,900 (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be available at a starting price of ₹ 598,900 (ex-showroom) with a price drop of up to ₹ 86,100 under the GST 2.0 regime.

598,900 (ex-showroom) with a price drop of up to 86,100 under the GST 2.0 regime. Maruti Suzuki Ignis has seen a price cut of up to ₹ 71,300 and will be available at a starting price of ₹ 535,100 (ex-showroom), starting from September 22.

71,300 and will be available at a starting price of 535,100 (ex-showroom), starting from September 22. Tata Tiago has received a price cut of up to ₹ 75,000 under the revamped tax regime.

75,000 under the revamped tax regime. Tata Altroz has received a major price cut of ₹ 110,000 and will be available at a starting price of ₹ 630,390 (ex-showroom), from September 22.

110,000 and will be available at a starting price of 630,390 (ex-showroom), from September 22. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has seen a price cut of up to ₹ 73,800 under the GST 2.0 regime. With this, the hatchback will be available at a starting price of ₹ 547,278 (ex-showroom), effective from September 22.

73,800 under the GST 2.0 regime. With this, the hatchback will be available at a starting price of 547,278 (ex-showroom), effective from September 22. Hyundai i20 has slashed the pricing of the i20 by up to ₹ 86,796. With this, the i20 will be available at a starting price of ₹ 686,865 (ex-showroom), effective from September 22.

Amul cuts prices of over 700 items Dairy and food brand Amul has slashed the prices of over 700 products, with the aim to pass on GST benefits to consumers, effective from September 22. “This revision is across the range of product categories like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc,” GCMMF said.

The prices of pouch and packaged milk will remain unchanged, as they were not subject to GST even before the reforms.

Butter - Prices have been reduced from ₹ 62 per 100 gm to ₹ 58.

62 per 100 gm to 58. Ghee - ₹ 610 per litre from ₹ 650 per litre, a ₹ 40 price cut.

610 per litre from 650 per litre, a 40 price cut. Cheese block - ₹ 545 per kg from ₹ 575 per kg, ₹ 30 reduction.

545 per kg from 575 per kg, 30 reduction. Paneer - 200g of paneer will cost ₹ 95 from 22 September, a reduction from the current price of ₹ 99.

95 from 22 September, a reduction from the current price of 99. Ice cream - Starting September 22, Amul ice cream prices will range from ₹ 9 to ₹ 550, down from the earlier ₹ 10 to ₹ 600 range.

9 to 550, down from the earlier 10 to 600 range. Amul Protein - Products will fall in the range of ₹ 145 to ₹ 3,690, from ₹ 150 to ₹ 4,100.

145 to 3,690, from 150 to 4,100. Frozen snacks - From 22 September, frozen snacks will range in price from ₹ 42 to ₹ 380, previously priced from ₹ 45 to ₹ 400.

42 to 380, previously priced from 45 to 400. Bakery products - Baked goods will cost in the range of ₹ 10 to ₹ 270 from ₹ 11 to ₹ 300.