GST rate cuts from tomorrow: 375 items get cheaper — from dairy to cars and electronics, here's what gets cheaper

GST rate cut: The goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation announced by the GST Council earlier this year will come into effect tomorrow, September 22, 2025.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Council approved revision of GST slabs from four (5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent); to two (5 per cent and 18 per cent), plus a special rate of 40 per cent on select items and sin goods.
Termed as a “Diwali gift” to consumers, Sitharaman said the aim of the new reforms is to bring relief to the middle class
“In common man and middle class items, there is a complete reduction. This reform is not just about rationalising rates. It's also on structural reforms. It's also about ease of living, so that businesses can conduct their operations with the GST with great ease. We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess,” she said.
As many as 375 items, including automobiles, electronics, equipment, kitchen staples and medicines, are set to get cheaper for you from tomorrow. Amid this, we take a look at what changes:
Hindustan Unilever, the FMCG maker of popular brands such as Dove shampoo, Kissan Jam, Horlicks, Lux and Lifebuoy soaps is set to slash prices, according to an advertisement by the company.
As per government guidelines, manufacturers are required to revise maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold stock until December 31, 2025, deadline. This implies that HUL's fresh stock will have revised MRP or higher grammage packs will be dispatched to markets.
According to a circular issued by the Railway Board, the price of a 1-litre bottle of Rail Neer has been reduced from ₹15 to ₹14, while a 500 ml bottle will now be sold for ₹9 instead of an earlier price of ₹10. The new rates will come into effect from September 22, 2025.
“In order to directly pass on the benefit of the reduced GST to consumers, it has been decided to reduce the maximum selling price of Rail Neer from ₹15 to ₹14 for 1 liter and from ₹10 to ₹9 for half a liter,” the ministry posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The revised MRP will also apply to other shortlisted packaged drinking water bottles of various brands sold at railway premises and trains throughout the country. “Necessary action may be taken accordingly,” the circular noted.
Under the new regime, the hatchbacks will see a tax of 18 per cent, down from 28 per cent. Also, the compensation cess will not be there anymore, which means the total tax incidence on these cars will be significantly lower.
Dairy and food brand Amul has slashed the prices of over 700 products, with the aim to pass on GST benefits to consumers, effective from September 22. “This revision is across the range of product categories like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc,” GCMMF said.
The prices of pouch and packaged milk will remain unchanged, as they were not subject to GST even before the reforms.
