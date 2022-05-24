GST rate revision may get delayed

According to Sachchidanand Shukla, group chief economist at Mahindra and Mahindra, the idea of GST is to have positive outcomes for the fisc—both Centre and states—without impacting consumption negatively. That is, governments get more revenue via higher volume growth as consumers get the benefit of lower prices, he said. “Hence, looking at only one part of the equation, that is, only revenue for the exchequer when consumption and sentiments remain weak, may not be the most ideal course. Therefore, rate rationalization needs to balance the consumption cycle as well as the best interest of states and central governments," said Shukla.