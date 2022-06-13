GST receipts likely to further soften in June2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 07:41 PM IST
- Generation of electronic permits needed for goods transportation within and across states slowed down in May to 73.6 million, from 75.2 million in April
NEW DELHI : Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts of the central and state governments are set to further moderate in June after scaling a historic high in April riding on financial year end spike in sales, showed data on e-way bills.