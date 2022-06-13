GST receipts likely to further soften in June

According to experts, expanding the scope of GST-related reporting requirements have immensely helped in boosting revenue collections as it ensured that sales do not go unreported. The government has made e-invoicing or real time electronic reporting of business-to-business transactions compulsory for businesses with sales of ₹20 crore or above from April this year, down from the ₹50 crore threshold earlier. This has improved the tax authorities’ surveillance of economic activity and has made it hard to under-report sales. E-invoicing is applicable for services and exports too. With GST-related reporting having improved, the focus of tax authorities now is to ensure the quality of the reported information by conducting departmental audits. Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is now trying to conclude audits for the first two years of GST.