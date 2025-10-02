GST reforms spark 3,981 consumer complaints; milk, electronics top grievances

New Delhi: The rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) reforms has triggered a wave of consumer complaints, with the National Consumer Helpline receiving 3,981 GST-related calls in the first 10 days since the new rates took effect on 22 September.

Some 69% of these calls were grievances, underscoring both heightened consumer expectations and widespread confusion over which commodities were impacted by the reform. The remaining 31% were related to queries, the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to official data, 1,992 grievances have been forwarded to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for action, while 761 were escalated in real time to companies for redressal. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is also reviewing the cases.

The majority of grievances centred on milk prices, with consumers alleging that dairies had failed to reduce rates after the reform. The consumer affairs ministry clarified that fresh milk was already exempt from GST, and the reform only extended the exemption to ultra-high-temperature (UHT) milk. Therefore, no change was warranted in consumer prices.

The large volume of complaints in this category points to the need for stronger communication around GST exemptions, especially on essential commodities, it said.

Electronic goods were another source of discontent, with buyers of laptops, refrigerators and washing machines claiming they were still charged at pre-reform GST rates on e-commerce sites. Here too, the CCPA pointed out that the rate for most of these items was already 18%, while the reduction from 28% to 18% applied only to select products such as televisions, monitors, dishwashers and air-conditioners, it said.

Last month, the government rationalized the GST regime into a mainly two-rate structure - 5% and 18% - by abolishing the 12% and 28% rates, in a consumption stimulus estimated at ₹2 trillion. It offered tax cuts on over 400 classes of products and services, including automobiles, textiles, air-conditioners, packaged foods, health and life insurance, aimed at boosting consumption.

Price expectations Complaints also poured in over LPG, or cooking gas, and petrol. Many consumers expected a drop in LPG prices, but the ministry reiterated that domestic LPG continues to attract 5% GST with no change. Petrol, meanwhile, remains outside the GST framework altogether, making grievances over its pricing a case of misplaced expectations.

The ministry has empowered consumers to flag concerns directly through multiple channels, including NCH, toll-free number, app, and WhatsApp in 17 languages.

The ministry also stressed that industry consultations with lobby groups such as FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, Retailers Association of India (RAI), and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) were held before the reforms to ensure that GST cuts were passed on to consumers.

The rise in complaints signal that consumer expectations from GST reforms are extremely high. In an inflation-sensitive environment where food, fuel and household goods dominate spending, even small changes in indirect taxes create a strong response on the ground.