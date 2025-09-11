GST reform: Govt releases fact sheet on rate cut for bikes & cars, export push, and job creation — check details

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has issued a fact sheet on ‘GST Reforms in Automobiles — Cheaper Cars, More Accessibility’, detailing how the Centre's GST rate rationalisation will allow India's auto sector to compete in a globally competitive ecosystem.

The fact sheet, issued on September 11, said the GST rate rationalisation for automobiles is part of the Centre's broader vision — including Make in India and the product-linked incentive (PLI) scheme — to create jobs, empower MSMEs, increase export competitiveness and provide cleaner mobility solutions.

How will the GST rate cut benefit the auto sector? As per the fact sheet, “lower GST will increase demand, benefiting auto manufacturers and ancillary industries such as tyres, batteries, glass, steel, plastics, and electronics”.

Further, it believes that rising vehicle sales will create a multiplier effect, boosting MSMEs across the supply chain.

It added that increased demand will lead to new hiring across the auto industry (including dealerships, transport services, logistics, and component MSMEs). As per the ministry, the industry supports more than 3.5 crore direct and indirect jobs in manufacturing, sales, financing, and maintenance.

It added that informal sector jobs, such as drivers, mechanics, and small service garages, will also benefit from the GST reductions.

In terms of liquidity, the fact sheet stated that credit-driven vehicle purchases will support retail loan growth, improve asset quality, and promote financial inclusion in semi-urban India.

Rationalised GST rates provide policy certainty, encourage fresh investments and support Make in India initiatives.

GST cuts will incentivise replacement of old vehicles with new, fuel-efficient models, promoting cleaner mobility, it added.

GST rate cut benefit: Two-wheelers segment Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3 said that the GST Council has approved the Centre's proposal to rationalise GST structure in India from four slabs to two slabs, effective from September 22, 2025.

Under the revised rate structure, two-wheelers (including bikes upto 350cc) will be subject to 18 per cent GST instead of the previous 28 per cent tax. The Centre expects the following benefits:

Lower GST will reduce prices of bikes, making them more accessible to youth, professionals, and lower-middle-class households.

Bikes are the primary mode of transport in rural and semi-urban India, and cheaper bikes will directly benefit farmers, small traders, and daily wage earners.

It is expected to help and boost the savings of the gig workers through reduced costs and EMI for 2-wheeler loans.

GST rate cut benefit: Small / affordable cars segment Under the revised rate structure, small cars will be subject to 18 per cent GST instead of the previous 28 per cent tax. This includes, petrol engine cars of <1200 cc and not exceeding 4 meters length and diesel cars of <1500 cc and not exceeding 4 metres length. The Centre expects the following benefits:

Cars in the affordable segment will become cheaper, encouraging first-time buyers and expanding household mobility.

Reduced GST will stimulate sales in smaller cities and towns where small cars dominate.

Higher sales will benefit car dealerships, service networks, drivers, and auto-finance companies.

GST rate cut benefit: Large cars segment Under the revised rate structure, large cars will be subject to flat 40 per cent GST with no cess, instead of the previous 35-50 per cent taxes. The collected cess is deposited in Consolidated Fund of India in terms of the Article 266 of the Constitution of India. The proceeds are predominantly use by the Centre for various schemes. The Centre expects the following benefits:

The Centre noted that removal of the cess has not only reduced the rates but also makes taxation simple and predictable.

“Even at 40 per cent, the absence of cess will lower the effective tax on larger cars, making them relatively more affordable for aspirational buyers,” it added.

This step also ensures that these industries are eligible for ITC fully whereas previously the ITC could only be utilised up to 28 per cent and not for the cess component.

Also Read | What are Sin Goods and why they attract highest GST slab? All you need to know

GST rate cut benefit: Tractors, tractor parts Under the revised rate structure, road tractors (<1800 cc) will be subject to 5 per cent GST instead of the previous 12 per cent tax; while GST on road tractors for semi-trailers (>1800 cc) has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent; and on tractor parts (including gears, tyres, tubes, hydraulic pumps) is cut to 5 per cent from 18 per cent. The Centre expects the following benefits:

India is one of the world’s largest tractor markets; GST cut will push demand in both domestic and export segments.

Ancillary MSMEs making engines, tyres, hydraulic pumps, and spare parts will benefit from higher production.

The GST cut will also strengthen India’s positioning as a global tractor manufacturing hub.

Increased affordability of tractors will increase mechanisation in the agriculture sector. This will improve the productivity of staple crops like paddy, wheat, etc.

GST rate cut benefit: Commercial goods vehicles i.e. trucks, delivery vans Under the revised rate structure, trucks and delivery-vans will be subject to 18 per cent GST instead of the previous 28 per cent tax. The Centre expects the following benefits:

Reducing GST for trucks which are the backbone of India’s supply chain — carrying 65-70 per cent of goods — reduces upfront capital cost of trucks and lowers freight rates per tonne-km.

This will further lead to cheaper movement of agri goods, cement, steel, FMCG, and e-commerce deliveries and reduce inflationary pressures.

The reduction will additionally support MSME truck owners, who form a large share of India’s road transport sector.

Cheaper trucks will directly help reduce logistics cost, therefore improving export competitiveness.

Centre believes reduction of GST from 12 per cent to 5 per cent with ITC on third-party insurance of goods carriage will also complement these efforts.

GST rate cut benefit: Buses Under the revised rate structure, buses with seating capacity of over 10 people, will be subject to 18 per cent GST instead of the previous 28 per cent tax. The Centre expects the following benefits: