GST reform: Govt releases fact sheet on rate cut for bikes & cars, export push, and job creation — check details

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has issued a fact sheet on ‘GST Reforms in Automobiles — Cheaper Cars, More Accessibility’, detailing how the Centre's GST rate rationalisation will allow India's auto sector to compete in a globally competitive ecosystem.
The fact sheet, issued on September 11, said the GST rate rationalisation for automobiles is part of the Centre's broader vision — including Make in India and the product-linked incentive (PLI) scheme — to create jobs, empower MSMEs, increase export competitiveness and provide cleaner mobility solutions.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3 said that the GST Council has approved the Centre's proposal to rationalise GST structure in India from four slabs to two slabs, effective from September 22, 2025.
Under the revised rate structure, two-wheelers (including bikes upto 350cc) will be subject to 18 per cent GST instead of the previous 28 per cent tax. The Centre expects the following benefits:
Under the revised rate structure, small cars will be subject to 18 per cent GST instead of the previous 28 per cent tax. This includes, petrol engine cars of <1200 cc and not exceeding 4 meters length and diesel cars of <1500 cc and not exceeding 4 metres length. The Centre expects the following benefits:
Under the revised rate structure, large cars will be subject to flat 40 per cent GST with no cess, instead of the previous 35-50 per cent taxes. The collected cess is deposited in Consolidated Fund of India in terms of the Article 266 of the Constitution of India. The proceeds are predominantly use by the Centre for various schemes. The Centre expects the following benefits:
Under the revised rate structure, road tractors (<1800 cc) will be subject to 5 per cent GST instead of the previous 12 per cent tax; while GST on road tractors for semi-trailers (>1800 cc) has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent; and on tractor parts (including gears, tyres, tubes, hydraulic pumps) is cut to 5 per cent from 18 per cent. The Centre expects the following benefits:
Under the revised rate structure, trucks and delivery-vans will be subject to 18 per cent GST instead of the previous 28 per cent tax. The Centre expects the following benefits:
Under the revised rate structure, buses with seating capacity of over 10 people, will be subject to 18 per cent GST instead of the previous 28 per cent tax. The Centre expects the following benefits: