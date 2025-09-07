GST reform: Indian companies likely to witness up to 7% growth in revenues after new rates, says Crisil

Indian companies (India Inc.) are expected to witness a 6-7% rise in revenues in the financial year 2025-26 due to the reduced goods and services tax (GST) rates announced after the GST Council meeting last week.

The ‘anti-profiteering rule’ in the GST system is likely to prevent companies from recording a major increase in their profit margins, capitalising on the GST rate cuts, reported ANI, citing a Crisil Intelligence report.

The Crisil report also said that the GST reductions are expected to have a positive impact on national consumption, which accounts for 15% of companies' revenues.

Was it the right time to cut GST rates? The research firm, in its report, mentioned that the central government's decision to cut the GST rates came at a very appropriate time. India is now looking forward to the festive and wedding season amid the global uncertainty related to Trump tariffs. This move is likely to boost spending in the country, according to the agency report.

Key sectors like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables, and automobiles are the main areas where the people will be able to see the effect of the lower GST rates, which will in turn lower the cost of the products.

Mint reported earlier how automobile manufacturers like Tata Motors and M&M, are among others have announced their decision to cut the costs of their passenger vehicles in order to pass on the GST cuts to the customers.

The report also mentioned that a few sectors, like construction, will witness the impact of the GST cuts apart from the direct ones like FMCG, durables, and automobiles.

Impact of GST on major sectors The news agency also cited how Crisil has evaluated the impact of the GST rate rationalisation on major sectors such as aviation, automobiles, agriculture inputs, and construction materials.

Aviation: In its 56th meeting, the GST Council kept the GST on economy-class air tickets unchanged at 5% while changing the GST on premium economy, business, and first class to 18%, compared to its earlier 12% levels.

In India, economy class travellers account for 92% of the revenue of domestic airline companies. With the demand for business and first-class passengers being inelastic, the increase in the GST rate is expected to have minimal impact, according to the Crisil report.

Automobiles: The GST Council reduced the rates on two-wheelers under 350cc from 28% to 18% effective 22 September 2025. The two-wheelers with an engine capacity below 350cc account for 90% of the Indian two-wheeler market.

The research agency expects that the GST cuts will improve automakers' sales by 100-200 basis points or 1-2% as the nation aims to boost the affordability of motorcycles and scooters.

Other segments, such as the small car segment (under 1,200cc), will also note a drop in GST to 18%, while SUVs above 1,500cc will record a rise in GST to 40%, compared to their earlier 28% levels.

However, a report from Kotak Institutional Equities also suggests that the government has indirectly cut taxes. Earlier, there was a 28% GST on SUVs and a 22% Cess charge on top, which has not been converted to a 40% flat GST rate.

Agriculture: The research agency expects the GST cuts in agriculture inputs sector to have a smooth business operation and also help in boosting consumer demand in specific sectors, according to the news report.

Construction material: The reduction in GST in construction materials are expected to decrease the prices in the sector and lower the construction costs for urban and rural individual housing buildings (IHBs). This fall is expected to enable the homeowners to allocate savings towards larger or modified living spaces.

Consumer durables: Crisil expects the consumer durables sector, selling air conditioners and television sets (over 32 inches), to witness a 7-8% fall in maximum retail prices as the companies would pass on the benefits of the GST reduction to the customers.

Hotels: The research agency also noted that the GST rate on room tariffs up to ₹7,500 is expected to be reduced from 12% to 5%, which will benefit the hospitality sector and the wider travel and transportation sector.