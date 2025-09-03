GST Reform: Nirmala Sitharaman announces reduced GST rates for THESE items - Check full list here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced several measures for GST reforms, rationalising the rates. Many items have been brought under the nil GST regime, while a wide range of goods have been moved to the 5 per cent or 18 per cent slabs from higher slabs.
She said the decision to cut the rates of the consumption tax was taken unanimously by the GST council that includes ministers from the states.
The panel approved simplifying the goods and services tax (GST) from the current four slabs — 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent — to a two-rate structure — 5 and 18 per cent. A special 40 per cent slab is also proposed for a select few items such as high-end cars, tobacco and cigarettes.
“In common man and middle class items, there is a complete reduction. This reform is not just about rationalising rates. It's also on structural reforms. It's also about ease of living, so that businesses can conduct their operations with the GST with great ease. We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess,” Nirmala Sitharaman said at a late evening press conference.
“All this will be effective 22 September 2025, the first day of Navratri... The changes on GST of all products except sin goods, will be applicable 22 September,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after 56th GST Council meeting.
“Sin goods will continue at the existing rates of the GST and compensation cess, where applicable, till the loan and interest payment obligations under the compensation cess account are completely discharged... The Union Finance Minister and the Chairperson of the GST Council is authorised to decide on the actual date of the transition for these tobacco related products as soon as the loan and interest is cleared,” Sitharaman added.
