GST Reform: Nirmala Sitharaman announces reduced GST rates for THESE items - Check full list here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced several measures for GST reforms, rationalising the rates. Many items have been brought under the nil GST regime, while a wide range of goods have been moved to the 5 per cent or 18 per cent slabs from higher slabs.

She said the decision to cut the rates of the consumption tax was taken unanimously by the GST council that includes ministers from the states.

The panel approved simplifying the goods and services tax (GST) from the current four slabs — 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent — to a two-rate structure — 5 and 18 per cent. A special 40 per cent slab is also proposed for a select few items such as high-end cars, tobacco and cigarettes.

“In common man and middle class items, there is a complete reduction. This reform is not just about rationalising rates. It's also on structural reforms. It's also about ease of living, so that businesses can conduct their operations with the GST with great ease. We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess,” Nirmala Sitharaman said at a late evening press conference.

GST Slabs: Which items will get cheaper? Ultra high temperature milk, paneer and all indian breads like roti chapati paratha will attract nil rate from 5 per cent GST.

The GST rate has been reduced from 12% or 18% to 5%: Namkeen, bhujiya, sauces, instant noodles, coffee, ghee butter, chocolates and more.

The GST rate on things that meet middle class aspirations — Air Conditioner, televisions over 32 inches, dishwashing machines, monitors and projectors will now attract 18% GST from 28%

GST on small cars, motor cycles less than 350 cc, motor vehicles for transport of good — has been reduced from 28% to 12%

Agricultural, Horticultural or Forestry Machines for Soil Preparation. Cultivation Harvesting & Threshing, specified bio pesticides, natural menthol etc have been brought from the 12% GST slab to 5%

Cement GST has been reduced from 28% to 18%

Life saving drugs and medicines will attract nil GST rate from 12%, while GST on 3 lifesaving medicines used for cancer and severe chronic diseases has been reduced from 5% to nil.

Specs and goggles will attract 5% GST from 28% GST.

GST will be reduced from 28 to 18 per cent buses trucks and ambulances

There will be an uniform 18 per cent GST rate on all auto parts.

3-wheelers GST rate has been reduced from from 28% to 18%

Manmade fibre GST has been reduced from 18% to 5%, while for manmade yarn it has been brought down from 12 to 5 per cent,

40 per cent special GST rate will be applicable on pan masala, cigarette, gutkha, chewing tobacco like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco. Aerated water containing added sugar, carbonated beverages, non-alcoholic beverages.

Mid-size and large cars, aircraft, helicopters aeroplanes for personal use, yacht and other special vehicles for personal use.

GST will be levied on retail price on tobacco products.

GST exemption on all individual life insurance policies and reinsurance, individual health insurance including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens. When will new GST rates be implemented? “All this will be effective 22 September 2025, the first day of Navratri... The changes on GST of all products except sin goods, will be applicable 22 September,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after 56th GST Council meeting.

