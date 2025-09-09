GST reform not triggered by 50% US tariff: Nirmala Sitharaman says govt working on scheme to help exporters

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 9 said that the goods and services tax (GST) reform was in the works over the past year, and not in response to United States President Donald Trump's tariffs.

“It was not as if the crisis was on us because of US tariff measures,” she said at an NDTV event, adding that she realised in May, that there was a package worthy to present to the prime minister.

On GST reforms: All states in favour of rate rationalisation Sitharaman further said that the GST reforms were planned with the major income tax announcements were made in the Union Budget last year. “This was in the making for over one and a half years. When the major announcements on income tax happened during the Budget, the PM reminded me about GST reforms,” she added.

“First thing I did after the meeting was to thank every finance minister across states. The meeting was not at all acrimonious, but there were multiple rounds of views being presented. All ministers told us that they were in favour of rate rationalisation, the differences came when states started speaking about “what if their revenues go down?”,” she said.

On government measures to counter 50% US tariffs The finance minister noted that exporters are not solely engaged with the US, and a government scheme would require inputs from those impacted in order to provide support.

“The US tariff hits those exporters, who export to many countries in the world, and also to the US. Surely, I'm not undermining the impact of a 50 per cent tariff. But it hits exporters who are exposed to the US, who have a market access and export to the US,” she noted.

“I've been saying, that many of these exporters were getting hit by the 50 per cent tariff, government is doing work to support them. But, the inputs to making that policy or a scheme or designing a scheme, will also depend on those hit telling us to what extent they are exposed and what is the actual loss or damage,” she added.

“So by industry, first of all we need to have an assessment of those who are exporting to the US and to what extent of their total exports, and what is the hit. That will be a vital input for making the package, but even otherwise some inputs have been coming and government is working,” Sitharaman said.

On Donald Trump insisting on US manufacturing, impacting FDI… When asked about the prospects of long-term foreign direct investment (FDI) coming to India, as Donald Trump presses companies to move manufacturing to the US, Sitharaman did not dismiss the possibility, but was not pessimistic.

“That possibility exist. But from our side, we are keeping all the doors open. The diplomatic team is engaging with the US, the trade negotiations can still go on. From our side we are not making anything difficult for this,” she said.

Further the minister noted that manufacturing is not the only avenue for FDI inflow, stating, “FDI can also come through various other routes. They come through investment, i.e. sovereign wealth funds. They also come through various other destinations from where funds are managed.”