GST reform: Will flights, hotels and movie date cost less? Find out here

During its 56th meeting, the GST Council set new tax rates for hotels and air travel, effective September 22. Will your next trip or movie date cost lesser? Read to know more

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published4 Sep 2025, 04:07 PM IST
Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved significant changes to the tax slabs on hotels and air travel during its 56th meeting on September 3, 2025, in New Delhi. Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council on Wednesday approved limiting slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Here's a glimpse on how the cuts will impact hotel, flight prices and movie dates:

GST cut on hotel charges

The GST Council approved a reduction of tax slabs from 12% to 5% on “Hotel Accommodation” services having value less than or equal to Rs. 7,500 per unit per day or equivalent.

What changes?

  • Previously, hotel rooms priced up to 7,500 per night were taxed at 12% GST. As per the revised rates, booking a hotel rooms of the same rates will now attract 5% GST, costing lesser.

  • For instance, as per the previous rates, a hotel room costing 6000 per night with 12% GST will total to 6720 for a person. With 5% GST, the room will now cost 6300.

What remains the same?

  • Hotel rooms priced above 7,500 per night will continue to attract 18% GST.

  • Rooms priced below 1,000 per night have no GST charges.

GST charges on air-travel

  • Air travel for passengers in classes other than economy class, such as business class, premium economy among others, will now attract 18% GST with ITC (input tax credit) as compared to the previous 12% GST.
  • Meanwhile, economy class tickets will now attract 5% GST, down from the 12%.

GST charges on movie-dates, popcorn

Tickets priced up to 100 will now attract only 5% GST, which is down from the previous GST levies of 12%.

GST changes to come into effect from September 22

Speaking about popcorn, the salted or spiced variety has 5% GST, whether sold loose or pre-packaged. Meanwhile caramel popcorn, which falls under the the sugar confectionery category has 18% GST.

What changes?

  • For instance, earlier, a movie ticket priced at 100 with 12% GST would cost a movie goer a total of 112. Under the revised rates, the same movie ticket with 5% GST will now cost 105.

What remains same?

  • Tickets priced above 100, will continue to be charged 18% GST, which means that multiplexes and premium theatres in metros are likely to remain unaffected.

