GST reform: Will flights, hotels and movie date cost less? Find out here

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved significant changes to the tax slabs on hotels and air travel during its 56th meeting on September 3, 2025, in New Delhi. Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council on Wednesday approved limiting slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.
Here's a glimpse on how the cuts will impact hotel, flight prices and movie dates:
The GST Council approved a reduction of tax slabs from 12% to 5% on “Hotel Accommodation” services having value less than or equal to Rs. 7,500 per unit per day or equivalent.
Tickets priced up to ₹100 will now attract only 5% GST, which is down from the previous GST levies of 12%.
Speaking about popcorn, the salted or spiced variety has 5% GST, whether sold loose or pre-packaged. Meanwhile caramel popcorn, which falls under the the sugar confectionery category has 18% GST.
