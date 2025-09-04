New GST Rates: Complete list of ‘sin’ goods under 40% slab — What's the rate for pan masala, cigarettes, gutka, tobacco

In a big relief for the common man, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced "next-gen" reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Wednesday. These include historic rate cuts and the move to two rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent from 22 September.

However, a "special" 40 per cent GST slab has been introduced for “super luxury” and “sin” goods. "Since it has been decided to end the Compensation Cess levy, the Compensation Cess rate is being merged with GST so as to maintain tax incidence on most goods," the Ministry of Finance said.

“On other goods and services, the special rate has been applied as these were already attracting the highest GST rate of 28%,” the ministry said.

What is the GST rate for pan masala, cigarettes, gutka, beedi and tobacco? Sin goods such as pan masala, cigarettes, gutka and chewing tobacco will attract 40 per cent GST, which will now be levied on retail prices instead of ex-factory prices.

GST of 40 percent also include products containing tobacco or reconstituted tobacco and intended for inhalation without combustion, products containing tobacco or nicotine substitutes and intended for inhalation without combustion.

Complete list of goods under 40% GST slab, including 'sin' goods: Here's a complete list of that will attract 40 percent GST slab. These also include 'sin' goods.

1. Pan masala

2. Cigarettes

3. Gutka

4. Chewing tobacco

5. Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse [other than tobacco leaves]

6. Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes

7. Aerated sugary drinks/ cold drinks

8. Carbonated beverages

9. Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink or Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice

10. Online gambling or gaming

11. Caffeinated beverages

GST reforms for common man The GST Council approved reforms with a multi-sectoral and multi-thematic focus on improving the lives of all citizens and ensuring ease of doing business for all, including small traders and businessmen.

It included rationalisation of the current 4-tiered tax rate structure into a citizen-friendly 'Simple Tax' — a two-rate structure with a Standard Rate of 18 per cent and a Merit Rate of 5 per cent; a special de-merit rate of 40 per cent for a select few goods and services.

GST has been reduced from 18 per cent or 12 per cent to 5 per cent on a host of common man items such as hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Bicycles, Tableware, kitchenware, and other household articles.

According to the release on September 3, GST has been reduced from 5 per cent to NIL on Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk, Prepackaged and labelled chena or paneer; all the Indian Breads will see NIL rates (Chapati or roti, paratha, parotta, etc).