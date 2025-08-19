Subscribe

GST reforms: Cost of small cars may drop 8%, big cars could get cheaper by 3-5%, says report

An HSBC report suggests that the prices of small cars in India could drop by 8 per cent if the goods and services slab is lowered from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Further, larger cars may see price reduction in the range of 3-5 per cent, it added.

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Aug 2025, 02:44 PM IST
GST reforms: The proposed goods and services tax (GST) reforms could result in around an 8 per cent drop in prices of small cars, if the applicable slab is changed from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, according to a report by HSBC.

Further, bigger cars could also become cheaper in the range of 3-5 per cent if the change is implemented, the report added.

GST reforms to reduce car prices: What did the report say?

Under the current process, passenger vehicles are taxed a total between 29-50 per cent depending on their size and weight. This is because a cess is imposed over the standard 28 per cent based on the vehicle attributes, it noted.

HSBC added that with the revised rate structure, the Centre could consider dropping the charges on small vehicles to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, while imposing a single “special rate” of 40 per cent on bigger cars in lieu of cess.

“This would mean for smaller cars prices may come down by 8 per cent and for bigger cars in the range of 3-5 per cent,” the HSBC report stated.

GST reforms: What would be the impact on two-wheelers?

For two-wheelers, the report said that all models could benefit from a GST rejig, with domestic players set to gain relatively more.

It however added that for the government, any reduction in GST slabs for vehicles (four and two-wheelers) could mean a loss of around $4-5 billion in GST collections.

GST slab for vehicles: Would cess remain?

The HSBC report also considered a scenario where GST rates for all categories of cars is dropped to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, noting that in this case, the cess would continue.

However, the price benefit across vehicles would range between 6-8 per cent; while the government would take a $5-6 billion hit from the flat 10 per cent reduction in GST.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
Passenger VehiclesEconomy
