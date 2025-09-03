GST reforms: What might get cheaper and what may become costlier under new slabs? Check full list here

The GST Council will discuss the Centre's proposed proposed rate rationalisation reforms, with a view to simplify slabs and reduce burden on customers. We look at what may get cheaper under new slabs…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Sep 2025, 03:58 PM IST
GST reforms: File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an older GST Council meeting, in New Delhi.
GST reforms: File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an older GST Council meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )

GST reforms: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, begun its 56th meeting in New Delhi today, scheduled for September 3-4.

Among the issues on the table include reforms in the GST slab, such as rate rationalisation from the current four slabs to two, plus a special tax.

The proposed reforms could potentially eliminate the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs; in favour of only the 5 per cent and 18 per cent rates, with a special 40 per cent slab for ‘sin’ goods.

What to expect from the GST Council meeting?

  • A two-slab structure is proposed, with 5 per cent for essentials and 18 per cent for non-essentials, replacing the current four slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent, ANI reported.
  • A 40 per cent slab is likely to be introduced for “sin goods” such as tobacco and cars costing 50 lakh and above.
  • Further, a GST rate cut is expeceted for close to 175 items, Reuters reported.
  • On the markets side, sectors such as automobiles, FMCG, and insurance are expected to remain in focus.

GST reforms: What is likely to get cheaper?

Since GST is a consumption-oriented tax, the ultimate beneficiary of the next generation GST reforms would be the consumer, who will pay less due to the lower GST.

  • Sources told PTI these GST reforms will make everyday essentials significantly more affordable.
  • Groceries — food, fruits, and vegetables,
  • medicines,
  • electronics — such as ACs, TVs, fridges, washing machines,
  • Agricultural equipment and bicycles,
  • Insurance,
  • Education services,
  • Foodstuff that can be brought from 12 per cent slab to 5 per cent slab: condensed milk, dried fruits, frozen vegetables, sausages, pasta, jams, namkeens including bhujiya, tooth powder,
  • Daily items that can be brought from 12 per cent slab to 5 per cent slab: Feeding bottles, carpets, umbrellas, bicycles, utensils, furniture, pencils, handbags made of jute or cotton, and footwear under 1,000.

What is likely to get more expensive?

  • Most items that are proposed to be included under the special 40 per cent slab, such as sin goods — luxury goods, high-end cars, alcohol, gambling, soft drinks, drugs, fast food, coffee, sugar, and tobacco products, etc.
  • Fuel derived items such as briquettes and coal, and other items derived from coal, lignite, and peat.
  • Ready made garments priced above 2,500 could get more expensive if they are shifted from the 12 per cent slab into the 18 per cent bracket.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Economy
