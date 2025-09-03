GST reforms: What might get cheaper and what may become costlier under new slabs? Check full list here

GST reforms: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, begun its 56th meeting in New Delhi today, scheduled for September 3-4.

Among the issues on the table include reforms in the GST slab, such as rate rationalisation from the current four slabs to two, plus a special tax.

The proposed reforms could potentially eliminate the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs; in favour of only the 5 per cent and 18 per cent rates, with a special 40 per cent slab for ‘sin’ goods.

What to expect from the GST Council meeting? A two-slab structure is proposed, with 5 per cent for essentials and 18 per cent for non-essentials, replacing the current four slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent, ANI reported.

A 40 per cent slab is likely to be introduced for “sin goods” such as tobacco and cars costing ₹ 50 lakh and above.

50 lakh and above. Further, a GST rate cut is expeceted for close to 175 items, Reuters reported.

On the markets side, sectors such as automobiles, FMCG, and insurance are expected to remain in focus.

GST reforms: What is likely to get cheaper? Since GST is a consumption-oriented tax, the ultimate beneficiary of the next generation GST reforms would be the consumer, who will pay less due to the lower GST.

Sources told PTI these GST reforms will make everyday essentials significantly more affordable.

Groceries — food, fruits, and vegetables,

medicines,

electronics — such as ACs, TVs, fridges, washing machines,

Agricultural equipment and bicycles,

Insurance,

Education services,

Foodstuff that can be brought from 12 per cent slab to 5 per cent slab: condensed milk, dried fruits, frozen vegetables, sausages, pasta, jams, namkeens including bhujiya, tooth powder,

Daily items that can be brought from 12 per cent slab to 5 per cent slab: Feeding bottles, carpets, umbrellas, bicycles, utensils, furniture, pencils, handbags made of jute or cotton, and footwear under ₹ 1,000.

