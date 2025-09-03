GST reforms: What might get cheaper and what may become costlier under new slabs? Check full list here

GST reforms: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, begun its 56th meeting in New Delhi today, scheduled for September 3-4.
Among the issues on the table include reforms in the GST slab, such as rate rationalisation from the current four slabs to two, plus a special tax.
The proposed reforms could potentially eliminate the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs; in favour of only the 5 per cent and 18 per cent rates, with a special 40 per cent slab for ‘sin’ goods.
Since GST is a consumption-oriented tax, the ultimate beneficiary of the next generation GST reforms would be the consumer, who will pay less due to the lower GST.
