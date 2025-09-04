GST Reforms: From butter, namkeen, toothpaste to cement, luxury cars, ACs — Here's what gets cheaper and dearer

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a set of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms on Wednesday, 3 September, following the 56th GST Council meeting. Several items were brought under the nil GST regime, while many goods were shifted to 5% or 18% slabs from higher rates.

While rationalising the tax rates, the GST Council approved a reduction from four slabs to two rates of 5% and 18%. Additionally, a special 40% GST rate was introduced for select goods such as high-end cars and tobacco.

The newly announced GST reforms will be effective from 22 September, which is the first day of Navaratri.

Highlighting how the new reforms will bring relief to the middle class, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, “In common man and middle class items, there is a complete reduction. This reform is not just about rationalising rates. It's also on structural reforms. It's also about ease of living, so that businesses can conduct their operations with the GST with great ease. We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Here's a full list of what becomes cheaper and dearer – What items become cheaper? Prices of common-use products such as food and beverages, ranging from butter and ghee to dry nuts, condensed milk, sausages and meat, jam and fruit jellies, tender coconut water, namkeen, drinking water packed in 20-litre bottles, fruit pulp or fruit juice, beverages containing milk, ice cream, pastry and biscuits, corn flakes, and cereals, are expected to decrease as the GST rates have been cut down from 18% to 5%.

Additionally, the GST rate on shampoo, talcum powder, toothpaste, toothbrushes, face powder, soap, and hair oil has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

The Council has also lowered GST on petrol, LPG, and CNG vehicles under 1,200 cc and not exceeding 4,000 mm in length, as well as diesel vehicles up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm in length, to 18% from 28%. Additionally, taxes have been reduced on motorcycles up to 350 cc and consumer electronics such as air conditioners, dishwashers, and televisions to 18% from the current 28%.

Consumers can expect property rates to decrease, as cement rates drop from 28% to 18%.

What becomes dearer? Soft drinks such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, as well as other non-alcoholic beverages, will see price hikes as the GST Council approved to raise the tax rate on carbonated drinks from 28% to 40%, PTI reported.

Other non-alcoholic beverages will see a price increase because the GST on these items has been raised from 18% to 40%.

The Council also raised the rate on all goods, including aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured to 40% from 28%.

A 40% GST rate will be imposed on all petrol and diesel vehicles exceeding 1,200 cc and 1,500 cc, respectively, as well as those longer than 4,000 mm. It includes motorcycles above 350 cc, yachts, aircraft for personal use, station wagons, racing cars, and smoking pipes.