GST Reforms: Insurance sector may see lower profits for short term, policyholders to benefit says report

GST Council Meet: Insurance companies are likely to have an impact on profitability if the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council approves GST rate cuts at its meeting that started under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

The GST Council in its meet, which is currently underway in New Delhi, is likely to do away with multiple GST slabs and replace them with just 5 per cent and 12 per cent GST rate slabs. As a result, health and term insurance premiums may become cheaper.

According to a report by HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), however, insurance companies are likely to see some impact and face a short-term pressure on their profitability. This will be due to slower repricing of existing policies, the report said.

At the moment, an 18 per cent GST is imposed on health and term insurance products. The GST Council meeting, which will go on from September 3 to September 4, is expected to consider multiple scenarios for GST reductions.

The GST Council has received multiple proposals regarding the health and term insurance sector, including complete exemption without input tax credit (ITC), a 5 per cent slab with or without ITC, or a 12 per cent rate with ITC.

GST Council Meet: What happens to insurers? The HSBC report states that health insurance premiums could get cheaper by around 15 per cent if the GST on health insurance is fully exempt. The GST Council cutting the rate by 6 per cent to make it fall under the 12 per cent GST slab could also reduce costs for policyholders.

However, this may trigger a revenue shortfall of $1.2-1.4 billion annually from GST on insurance premiums if exemptions are granted, the report said.

While lower premiums are expected to boost demand, insurance companies could see a 3-6 per cent impact on combined ratios (CR) in the retail health segment, primarily due to slower repricing of renewals which may take 12-18 months.

The expense ratios of insurers will also play an important role in determining transmission depending if ITC is available or not.

"Standalone health insurers would see a relatively higher impact than multi-line insurers, largely on high exposure to retail health," noted the report, though growth prospects improve in the long run.

"We think a large part of the impact would be transitionary due to slower back book repricing," the report added.

The report concludes that GST cuts, if implemented, could bring long-term gains for both insurers and consumers, despite short-term margin pressures. Improved affordability may encourage more households to purchase health cover, supporting broader financial inclusion goals.

