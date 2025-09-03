GST on apparel, footwear up to ₹2,500 likely to be brought under 5% slab — Check details

GST Council Meet: The GST Council led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday decided to bring footwear and apparel priced till ₹2,500 under the 5 per cent GST slab, according to a report.

As per the report by news agency PTI quoting sources, the decision was taken during the 56th GST Council meet, which is currently underway. The 56th GST Council meet will conclude on September 4, after having begun today.

At present, apparel and footwear up to ₹1,000 are placed under the 5 per cent GST slab. With the new GST reform, goods costing up to ₹2,500 will enter the slab, making them affordable.

The 56th GST Council meeting is being Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by state counterparts.

GST Council Meeting: What's getting cheaper? The GST Council on Wednesday moved ahead to do away with the 12 and 28 per cent GST slabs and bring in the majority of the items from these slabs to 5 and 18 per cent respectively.

As of now, there are four GST slabs — 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. Most goods across India, barring few like petrol, diesel, and alcohol, fall under these slabs.

Nearly 99 per cent of items currently taxed at 12 per cent are likely to be moved into the 5 per cent GST slab, according to reports. Meanwhile, about 90 per cent of items under the 28 per cent GST slab will be brought under the ambit of the 18 per cent category.

Goods considered "sin" products like tobacco would continue to draw a higher 40 per cent levy.

The proposals were approved by the Group of Ministers (GoM) last month, following which the matter was raised at the GST Council meet before Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Council is also likely to discuss a short-term compensation mechanism for states, which will lose revenue due to rate cuts. However, the compensation cess structure, as it exists today, is unlikely to be extended.

PM Modi's GST reforms promise on Diwali On August 15 during his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would announce drastic GST reforms by this Diwali, bringing down prices of everyday use items.

The GST Council meet assumes significance at the backdrop of PM Modi's GST reforms announcement.

He had said people could expect a “very big gift” during Diwali. The Finance Ministry's announcement of lowering the GST slabs came shortly after his speech.