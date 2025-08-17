Mint Explainer: Will fewer slabs in GST 2.0 finally fix India’s tax maze?
The government is set to transform India's GST landscape with new proposals that could eliminate multiple tax slabs and introduce lower rates. Will these measures simplify GST? Mint explains
While delivering his Independence Day address on 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the long-overdue goods and service tax (GST) reforms. He promised a "double Diwali’ this year, indicating that a reformed GST system with lower rates for consumers would be in place before the festival of lights.