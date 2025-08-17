Why is GST India’s biggest indirect tax reform?

The idea of GST was first proposed in the year 2000 by the Kelkar Task Force on Indirect taxes. It took 17 long years for it to become a reality and was rolled out on 1 July 2017. By subsuming a wide variety of taxes such as excise duty, value-added tax and service tax, it created a uniform tax rate across the country. The simplified taxation system eliminated the cascading effect of taxes, reduced compliance and logistics costs, while improving the ease of doing business. GST collections have risen sharply in the last eight years. In July 2025, it was ₹1.96 trillion as against ₹0.92 trillion mopped up in July 2017.