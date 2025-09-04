GST Reforms: Net revenue implication is expected to be around ₹48,000 crore, says Revenue Secretary

A day after Union Finance Ministry approved 56th GST Council's suggestion to adopt the two-tier structure, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava said that the based on the consumption base of 2023–24, the net revenue implication is expected to be around ₹48,000 crore.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on September 4, Shrivastava said, as quoted by IANS, “...The net revenue implication is expected to be around ₹48,000 crore, based on the consumption base of 2023–24, as that is the year for which we had segregated data. To better appreciate this exercise, it is important to understand that focusing narrowly on a single number may not reflect the full picture. Typically, a rate rationalization exercise generates buoyancy effects.”

“While the figure may be mathematically calculated using 2023–24 consumption data, in reality, outcomes will evolve differently, and buoyancy is expected to play a significant role in enhancing revenue. Consumer behavior—what they spend on and how much—will also be positively influenced by lower prices resulting from this rationalization...”

Earlier on Wednesday, the 56th GST Council meeting, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, approved the two-tier structure — 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and special tax of 40 per cent.

Shrivastava added that with the new rates revision, the government expects to pass on the benefits of lowers GST to consumers and the states.

"...last time, industry had passed on the benefits to rate cuts and you would have seen that a lot of industry have come out and committed to transmitting this benefit... we will engage with industry and ensure that benefits are given to consumers," he added.

What did Sitharaman said? Meanwhile, briefing reporters after a marathon day-long GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all decisions were taken unanimously, with no disagreement with any state.

The panel approved simplifying the GST from the current four slabs – 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, to a two-rate structure - 5 and 18 per cent. A special 40 per cent slab is also proposed for a select few items such as high-end cars, tobacco and cigarettes.

The new rates for all products, except pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco and bidi, will be effective September 22, she said.

When asked about the impact of rate rationalisation on GDP growth, Sitharaman said, "I think it will have a very positive impact on the GDP"