GST reforms: THESE 60 items will now cost NIL GST after reform. Here's why

The 56th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday approved significant rate cuts for items across sectors.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published4 Sep 2025, 04:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media regarding the 56th GST Council meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia(PTI09_03_2025_000484A)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media regarding the 56th GST Council meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia(PTI09_03_2025_000484A)(PTI)

In a relief to consumers and common man ahead of the festive season, the gst Council led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decided to reduce GST rates on a number of items.

The 56th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday approved significant rate cuts for items across sectors.

The Council exempted GST on at least 60 goods, including three live-saving drugs and 33 other medicines to make living more affordable for the common man.

In total, there is nil GST on 60 items, reduced from either the 5%, 12% or 18% GST slabs. Read on to check the full list.

New GST rates were announced by the GST Council

New GST rates: List of items with Nil GST

  • Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk
  • Pizza bread
  • Khakhra
  • Chapathi or roti
  • Paratha
  • Parotta and other Indian breads by any name called
  • Erasers

Also Read | What are Sin Goods and why they attract highest GST slab? All you need to know
  • 33 drugs and medicines
  • 3 lifesaving drugs & medicines used for treatment of cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases
  • Uncoated paper and paperboard used for exercise book, graph book, laboratory notebook and notebooks
  • Exercise book
  • Graph book
  • Laboratory notebook
  • Notebooks
  • Maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds, including atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and globes, printed
  • Gimped yarn, and strip and the like of heading 5404 or 5405, gimped (other than those of heading 5605 and gimped horsehair yarn)
  • Chenille yarn (including flock chenille yarn)
  • Loop wale-yarn
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Pencils (including propelling or sliding pencils)
  • Crayons
  • Pastels

Also Read | Will your next trip or movie date cost lesser under new GST rates? Find out here
  • Drawing charcoals
  • Writing or drawing chalk
  • Tailors’ chalk
  • Chalk sticks

Nil GST on health insurance, life insurance

The GST council also announced a nil GST rate on all individual life insurance policies whether term life, ULIP or endowment policies and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country.

Additionally, all individual health insurance policies (including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens) and reinsurance thereof will be exempt from GST, Sitharaman announced.

Also Read | GST Meeting LIVE: Piyush Goyal hails tax reforms

The new GST rates will come into effect on September 22, the first day of Navratri.

Consumers and industry experts have welcomed the move, made with an aim to reduce indirect tax burden on common man.

The GST reforms are likely to boost the economy by up to 0.5 percentage points by the second year of its implementation, effectively neutralising the full impact of the US tariff, economists said.

GST Tax SlabsGst
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEconomyGST reforms: THESE 60 items will now cost NIL GST after reform. Here's why
More
FAQs
GST stands for Goods & Services Tax. It is levied in India and is included in the selling price by the seller at the point of sale. The amount is then passed to the government by the seller.
After the announcement on September 3, the new tax slabs under GST are 0%, 5% and 18%. There is also a separate slab of 40% for 'sin' and luxury goods.
The new tax rates that were announced on September 3 will come into effect from September 22, according to the GST council.
For all medicines and drugs, GST will be levied at a rate of 5%, except those specified at nil rate.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.