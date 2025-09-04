GST reforms: THESE 60 items will now cost NIL GST after reform. Here's why

In a relief to consumers and common man ahead of the festive season, the gst Council led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decided to reduce GST rates on a number of items.

The 56th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday approved significant rate cuts for items across sectors.

The Council exempted GST on at least 60 goods, including three live-saving drugs and 33 other medicines to make living more affordable for the common man.

In total, there is nil GST on 60 items, reduced from either the 5%, 12% or 18% GST slabs. Read on to check the full list.

New GST rates were announced by the GST Council

New GST rates: List of items with Nil GST Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk

Pizza bread

Khakhra

Chapathi or roti

Paratha

Parotta and other Indian breads by any name called

Erasers

33 drugs and medicines

3 lifesaving drugs & medicines used for treatment of cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases

Uncoated paper and paperboard used for exercise book, graph book, laboratory notebook and notebooks

Exercise book

Graph book

Laboratory notebook

Notebooks

Maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds, including atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and globes, printed

Gimped yarn, and strip and the like of heading 5404 or 5405, gimped (other than those of heading 5605 and gimped horsehair yarn)

Chenille yarn (including flock chenille yarn)

Loop wale-yarn

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils (including propelling or sliding pencils)

Crayons

Pastels

Drawing charcoals

Writing or drawing chalk

Tailors’ chalk

Chalk sticks Nil GST on health insurance, life insurance The GST council also announced a nil GST rate on all individual life insurance policies whether term life, ULIP or endowment policies and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country.

Additionally, all individual health insurance policies (including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens) and reinsurance thereof will be exempt from GST, Sitharaman announced.

The new GST rates will come into effect on September 22, the first day of Navratri.

Consumers and industry experts have welcomed the move, made with an aim to reduce indirect tax burden on common man.