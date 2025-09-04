GST reforms: THESE 60 items will now cost NIL GST after reform. Here's why

In a relief to consumers and common man ahead of the festive season, the gst Council led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decided to reduce GST rates on a number of items.

The 56th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , on Wednesday approved significant rate cuts for items across sectors.

The Council exempted GST on at least 60 goods, including three live-saving drugs and 33 other medicines to make living more affordable for the common man.

In total, there is nil GST on 60 items, reduced from either the 5%, 12% or 18% GST slabs. Read on to check the full list.

The GST council also announced a nil GST rate on all individual life insurance policies whether term life, ULIP or endowment policies and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country.

Additionally, all individual health insurance policies (including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens) and reinsurance thereof will be exempt from GST, Sitharaman announced.

The new GST rates will come into effect on September 22, the first day of Navratri.

Consumers and industry experts have welcomed the move, made with an aim to reduce indirect tax burden on common man.

The GST reforms are likely to boost the economy by up to 0.5 percentage points by the second year of its implementation, effectively neutralising the full impact of the US tariff, economists said.

FAQs

What is GST?

GST stands for Goods & Services Tax. It is levied in India and is included in the selling price by the seller at the point of sale. The amount is then passed to the government by the seller.

What are the new GST slabs?

After the announcement on September 3, the new tax slabs under GST are 0%, 5% and 18%. There is also a separate slab of 40% for 'sin' and luxury goods.

When do the new GST rates come into effect?

The new tax rates that were announced on September 3 will come into effect from September 22, according to the GST council.

What is the GST rate on medicines?

For all medicines and drugs, GST will be levied at a rate of 5%, except those specified at nil rate.