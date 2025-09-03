GST Reforms: From slabs, new rate implementation date to what will get cheaper — All you need to know in 10 points

GST Reforms: The GST Council began its marathon meeting on Friday, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairing the summit, as the Centre looks to cut tax rates for everyday items ranging from certain milk products and other foods, to apparel and footwear.

The GST Council meet that began on September 3 will conclude on September 4, with Nirmala Sitharaman likely to announce the outcome of the discussions.

Here are 10 things to know about the 56th GST Council meet chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman: 1. Following the first day of the meet, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that there are two new GST slabs - 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Apart from this, there will be a special slab. One slab has been removed, he said. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said that the new GST rates will be implemented from September 22.

2. The GST Council is likely to have reviews the rates on the health insurance sector, considering to bring it under the 5 per cent GST ambit. This will come as a significant relief to policyholders. However, insurers are likely to take a short-term hit in profit due to slower repricing of existing policies, according to an HSBC report.

3. According to a report by PTI, the GST Council has decided to raise the threshold for footwear and apparel in the 5 per cent slab to ₹2,500 from ₹1,000. No announcement has been made thus fur.

4. The GST Council also reportedly discussed the nil tax rate items, including daily use unpacked food items. These items are likely to continue getting the benefits.

5. GST rates may decrease from 18 per cent to 5 per cent for common use food and beverages, ranging from butter and ghee to dry nuts, condensed milk, sausages and meat, jam and fruit jellies, tender coconut water, namkeen, drinking water packed in 20-litre bottles, fruit pulp or fruit juice, beverages containing milk, ice cream, pastry and biscuits, corn flakes and cereals.

6. The GST rate on shampoo, talcum powder, toothpaste, toothbrushes, face powder, soap and hair oil is likely to be brought down from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

7. Reducing GST on Petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length to an 18 per cent rate from 28 per cent is being discussed by the GST council, according to PTI. Discussions are also ongoing on cutting taxes on Motorcycles of up to 350 cc, consumer electronics like ACs, dishwashers, and TVs to 18 per cent against 28 per cent currently.

8. Property rates are expected to become cheaper for consumers, with cement rates likely to be reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

9. Items that are likely to get costlier include footwear and apparel priced above ₹2,500, as the GST rate on these items are likely to be moved up from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.